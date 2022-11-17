Ask the Expert
Caregiver receives surprise award from Rosalynn Carter Institute

Tim Yates was honored by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for his hard work in volunteering weekly to assist those with dementia in staying active.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tim Yates was honored by the Rosalynn Carter Institute on Thursday for his hard work in volunteering weekly to assist those with dementia in staying active.

Dementia is a condition characterized by impairment of brain functions, such as memory loss. It’s most common in people over the age of 65. Yates has volunteered for over 10 years and says he had no idea he would ever be recognized for just doing something he loves.

“You know they’re really better to me than I am to them. Their eyes just start sparkling when I walk in the door,” Yates said.

The Margaret Jo Hogg Outreach Center in Albany is an elderly daycare-like center that allows senior citizens with dementia to do daily activities.

Nancy Goode, the director of the center, says the caregiver is usually the one that suffers the most but says Yates stays positive and consistent through all the challenges.

“He comes faithfully every Tuesday, and he always has the greatest things for our clients to make or do and they love him,” Goode said.

Carrie Harris, a spokesperson from the Roslyn Carter Institute, told WALB that all caregivers are their unsung heroes. She believes they always deserve recognition and celebration.

“It makes me feel so great just to see the excitement on these caregivers’ faces because they have no idea that this event is planned for them in their honor so just to see that warms my heart,” Harris said.

Yates got more than just a plaque. He also received a $1,000 check as part of the recognition.

WALB wishes a happy National Family Caregivers Month to all those in the field.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

