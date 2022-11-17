GBI: Coffee Co. man arrested for child sex exploitation

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County man has been arrested and charged with child sex exploitation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Daniel Guernsey, 50, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children on Nov. 14.

The arrest comes after GBI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about child pornography possession, per a GBI statement.

The GBI said they then found illegal material after a search of Guernsey’s devices.

Guernsey was taken to the Coffee County Jail.

