Dogs that survived plane’s crash landing on golf course ready for adoption

Dozens of dogs are safe after the plane they were on made an emergency crash-landing Tuesday. (Source: WTMJ, Garrett Mack, Humane Animal Welfare Society, CNN)
By Mary Jo Ola
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) – Dozens of dogs are safe and secure after the plane they were riding on made an emergency crash landing in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Now, some of those dogs are now ready for adoption.

Mike Bindel is the golf course superintendent at Western Lakes Golf Club, where the plane made its emergency landing.

Bindel and his coworkers rushed to help the 53 dogs that were on the plane, bonding with one special dog named Sally. He picked up Sally and held her close to try to keep her warm during the first snow of the season.

Miraculously, everyone was safe.

“I talked to my mom last night, and she goes, ‘You know, maybe this is a sign that dogs do fall out of heaven,’” Bindel said.

Bindel was overjoyed when he reunited with Sally at the Elmbrook Humane Society.

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County triaged all 53 dogs. From there, more than half of them went to partner shelters, like the Elmbrook Humane Society. At least seven dogs were ready for adoption by Wednesday.

Volunteers have spent time comforting the 21 dogs who were still at the Humane Animal Welfare Society. Many of them will be ready for adoption after they are spayed and neutered.

Some of the first responders on the scene are in the process of adopting a dog themselves.

The Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The aircraft took out some trees and slid several hundred feet before coming to rest. Authorities said three people on the plane suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

