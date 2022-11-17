Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

From Chickamauga to Valdosta: 10 places in peril identified by Georgia Trust

Historic Masonic lodge, Lee’s Mill Ruins, 229 Auburn Avenue among places in peril in Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has released its 2023 list of Places in Peril.
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has released its 2023 list of Places in Peril.(Tess Little)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril, a list designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, development or public policy.

Sites on this year’s list are:

  • 229 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County);
  • Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);
  • Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 in Chickamauga (Walker County);
  • Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);
  • Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin (Laurens County);
  • Lee’s Mill Ruins on the Flint River in Forest Park (Clayton County);
  • McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton (Fulton County);
  • Old Campbell County Courthouse in Fairburn (Fulton County);
  • Wilkes County Training School in Washington (Wilkes County);
  • The Yates House in Ringgold (Catoosa County).

“This is the Trust’s 18th annual Places in Peril list,” said Mark McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust. “We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting 10 representative sites.”

Caption

The Trust is hoping owners, individuals, organizations and communities will help to reuse, reinvest and revitalize historic properties that are in peril.

Georgia Trust has placed this historic building in downtown Atlanta as in peril.

Some past places in peril have been restored and renovated, according to the trust:

  • The Chattahoochee Brick Co. site in Atlanta was recently purchased by the city, with plans to create a city park and memorial;
  • Cherry Grove Schoolhouse in Washington was fully rehabilitated through a grant from the Georgia Trust and efforts from the community and volunteers;
  • The former homes of George Alexander Towns and Grace Towns Hamilton, within the Atlanta University Center Historic District, received a $1 million restoration grant from the National Park Service;
  • The Georgia B. Williams Nursing Home in Camilla received a $500,000 National Park Service grant through the African American Civil Rights program for rehabilitation;
  • The Kiah House Museum in Savannah was purchased by the Historic Savannah Foundation;
  • Darien’s 1813 Adam-Strain Building, an example of historic tabby construction slated for demolition, is currently undergoing restoration by its new owner.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an...
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first degree cruelty to children.
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools,...
Grage out as Lowndes head football coach

Latest News

Come out and donate anything you can spare for animals in need.
Join WALB and Northside Animal Hospital to help a pet have a good holiday
Thomasville non-profit expands in south Georgia
Thomasville non-profit expands in south Georgia
Fox Theater Institute grants Tift Theater $70K for facelift
Institute grants Tift Theatre $70K for facelift
Albany-Dougherty Homeless Coalition hosts event for those in need
Albany-Dougherty Homeless Coalition hosts event for those in need
People looking through the different vendors at the Project Homeless Connect event.
Albany-Dougherty Homeless Coalition hosts event for those in need