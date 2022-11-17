From Chickamauga to Valdosta: 10 places in peril identified by Georgia Trust

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril, a list designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, development or public policy.

Sites on this year’s list are:

229 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County);

Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);

Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 in Chickamauga (Walker County);

Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);

Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin (Laurens County);

Lee’s Mill Ruins on the Flint River in Forest Park (Clayton County);

McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton (Fulton County);

Old Campbell County Courthouse in Fairburn (Fulton County);

Wilkes County Training School in Washington (Wilkes County);

The Yates House in Ringgold (Catoosa County).

“This is the Trust’s 18th annual Places in Peril list,” said Mark McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust. “We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting 10 representative sites.”

The Trust is hoping owners, individuals, organizations and communities will help to reuse, reinvest and revitalize historic properties that are in peril.

Some past places in peril have been restored and renovated, according to the trust:

The Chattahoochee Brick Co. site in Atlanta was recently purchased by the city, with plans to create a city park and memorial;

Cherry Grove Schoolhouse in Washington was fully rehabilitated through a grant from the Georgia Trust and efforts from the community and volunteers;

The former homes of George Alexander Towns and Grace Towns Hamilton, within the Atlanta University Center Historic District, received a $1 million restoration grant from the National Park Service;

The Georgia B. Williams Nursing Home in Camilla received a $500,000 National Park Service grant through the African American Civil Rights program for rehabilitation;

The Kiah House Museum in Savannah was purchased by the Historic Savannah Foundation;

Darien’s 1813 Adam-Strain Building, an example of historic tabby construction slated for demolition, is currently undergoing restoration by its new owner.

