APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder

Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a 15-year-old murder suspect.

Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges, according to APD.

The murder is alleged to have happened in the 700 block of West 2nd Ave on Oct. 25, APD officials said.

Holman is considered armed and dangerous by police.

Anyone with information on Holman’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

