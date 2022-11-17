Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Adderall shortage could last 30-60 more days, FDA says

Capsules of Adderall are pictured in this photo from Jan. 22, 2017. The Food and Drug...
Capsules of Adderall are pictured in this photo from Jan. 22, 2017. The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.(Benjamin Vincent Kasapoglu / (CC BY 4.0))
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adderall users can expect to see challenges in getting their prescriptions filled for a while longer.

The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.

There has been a surging demand for the drug as well as intermittent manufacturing delays at the drug’s creator, Teva Pharmaceuticals.

A data analytics firm reported for people ages 22 to 44, usage has increased by 15% between 2020 and 2021.

The drug is primarily used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Doctors said a lack of access to Adderall can have implications for careers, home lives and even safety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an...
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first degree cruelty to children.
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools,...
Grage out as Lowndes head football coach

Latest News

File photo
Nudist camp closing in Vermont after 60 years
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
FILE - A sign for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated on...
Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess ‘unprecedented’
FILE - Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the Lower Klamath River known as Copco 1...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats...
Pelosi to announce ‘future plans’ after GOP wins House