Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources.

Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.

“They also can pay traffic fines through the county that are collected through the courthouse. You can do that on our app. You can find out a myriad of information. You can check on jail inmates that are here and all of that at your fingertips by downloading the app, and the app is free,” Haire said.

Haire says the reaction from the community has been extremely positive.

“This also allows us to put out any type of information instantly if we have something going on or if something is happening in the community. Whether it’s a weather update or if we are on the lookout for someone, we can do that instantly on the app,” he said.

Click here if you would like to download the app link for Apple devices.

You can also find the app in the Google Play Store by searching the “Tift County Sheriff’s Office.”

