Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

South Georgia food insecurity still a crisis

Organizations such as Feeding the Valley are working to feed those in need.
Organizations such as Feeding the Valley are working to feed those in need.(WALB)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are a time for joy, presents and a family feast. But that may not be the case for some families struggling with food insecurity.

“Even at the best of times, South Georgia has a food insecurity crisis,” said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest South Georgia’s chief marketing officer.

That same number of children throughout South Georgia still go hungry and wonder where their next meal will come from.

“One in five kids and one in six in the general population live in a home without a stable source of food,” McCall said.

One in six in the general population live in a home without a stable source of food, according...
One in six in the general population live in a home without a stable source of food, according to Second Harvest Food Bank.(WALB)

Contrary to what some may think, McCall said the holiday season doesn’t see an uptick in food insecurity but rather, an increase in compassion and awareness of this issue.

“Hunger doesn’t go away. I think it’s about 90,000 people in our 26-county service area that are food insecure,” she said.

Those numbers are being seen in Albany as Feeding the Valley Food Bank is distributing food just like this to 12,000 people a month. But with the holidays here, they’re running into a challenge themselves.

Empty shelves inside the Feeding the Valley Food Bank show how they're being impacted by a food...
Empty shelves inside the Feeding the Valley Food Bank show how they're being impacted by a food shortage.(WALB)

“It is busy,” said Cheryl Maddox, Feeding the Valley site manager.

In the Albany area, the food bank is distributing 350,000 pounds of food each month. Feeding the Valley works with a network of approximately 90 partner agencies.

While the food bank is helping feed 500 to 600 families at a time, Maddox said right now resources are limited.

“It’s been happening. It’s kind of a product of post-COVID. A lot of it has to do with not just having to restock the shelves and trying to get the regular donations that we get, it is that time of the year when more people are shopping for the holiday but the store is not really giving us donations as well,” Maddox said.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank says they are changing lives with every meal.
Feeding the Valley Food Bank says they are changing lives with every meal.(WALB)

Feeding the Valley encourages anyone to donate any food items to them this season, even if it’s just one box of food. The food bank is open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools,...
Grage out as Lowndes head football coach
Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first degree cruelty to children.
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the...
‘This is the day you die’: Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
A woman is behind bars after Albany police say she stabbed a man after an argument.
APD: Albany woman charged after argument-fueled stabbing

Latest News

David Ralston
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passes away at 68
A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an...
Albany victim says man put a gun to her head as he stole her car
The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One...
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
Outreach Angels is an organization born in Thomasville that aims to help women with domestic...
Domestic abuse resource organization looking to expand in SWGA