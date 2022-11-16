South Georgia food insecurity still a crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are a time for joy, presents and a family feast. But that may not be the case for some families struggling with food insecurity.

“Even at the best of times, South Georgia has a food insecurity crisis,” said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest South Georgia’s chief marketing officer.

That same number of children throughout South Georgia still go hungry and wonder where their next meal will come from.

“One in five kids and one in six in the general population live in a home without a stable source of food,” McCall said.

Contrary to what some may think, McCall said the holiday season doesn’t see an uptick in food insecurity but rather, an increase in compassion and awareness of this issue.

“Hunger doesn’t go away. I think it’s about 90,000 people in our 26-county service area that are food insecure,” she said.

Those numbers are being seen in Albany as Feeding the Valley Food Bank is distributing food just like this to 12,000 people a month. But with the holidays here, they’re running into a challenge themselves.

“It is busy,” said Cheryl Maddox, Feeding the Valley site manager.

In the Albany area, the food bank is distributing 350,000 pounds of food each month. Feeding the Valley works with a network of approximately 90 partner agencies.

While the food bank is helping feed 500 to 600 families at a time, Maddox said right now resources are limited.

“It’s been happening. It’s kind of a product of post-COVID. A lot of it has to do with not just having to restock the shelves and trying to get the regular donations that we get, it is that time of the year when more people are shopping for the holiday but the store is not really giving us donations as well,” Maddox said.

Feeding the Valley encourages anyone to donate any food items to them this season, even if it’s just one box of food. The food bank is open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

