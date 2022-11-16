Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New Alzheimer’s drug disappoints in trials

An experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has shown disappointing results in clinical trials, according to the makers of the drug. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has shown disappointing results in clinical trials, according to new information from the makers of the drug.

Gantenerumab was a promising new drug, but clinical trials showed it failed to help people at high risk of memory loss from Alzheimer’s or those who were in the early stages of the disease.

“We are disappointed, just like I know that families would be,” said Maria Carrillo, chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Gantenerumab is part of a class of injected drugs designed to remove sticky protein pieces called beta amyloid from the brain. A buildup of those pieces is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.

Roche, the company behind the drug, said it appeared to remove less of the protein pieces than expected.

Clinical trials also showed that it didn’t significantly improve brain function and memory.

The company said based on these results, all studies with the drug will be stopped.

“I think there is a silver lining,” Carrillo said. “The drug didn’t meet its primary endpoint and that is disappointing, but it did actually help us understand more about this particular strategy.”

And there’s still hope for the beta amyloid removal strategy. Carrillo said the drug just didn’t remove enough to get significant benefits for patients.

There are now other beta amyloid-reducing drugs being tested.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for this particular strategy, but there are so many other strategies coming up right behind it,” Carrillo said.

Another drug, Aduhelm, was approved for treatment of Alzheimer’s by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the summer, despite a lack of support from the agency’s independent advisers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools,...
Grage out as Lowndes head football coach
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the...
‘This is the day you die’: Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first degree cruelty to children.
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks

Latest News

FILE - The FTX logo appears on a home plate umpire's jacket at a baseball game with the...
Tom Brady, Larry David, other celebrities named in FTX suit
FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss.,...
Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home in hazardous materials situation
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., won a secret-ballot election to continue leading Senate...
McConnell wins GOP Senate leadership vote