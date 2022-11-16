Ask the Expert
Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home in hazardous materials situation

Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) — Multiple people have been found dead inside an Arizona home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials, officials said.

Police, firefighters and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home just after 8 a.m. local time. Police and firefighters located victims inside the home but say first responders have not entered over safety concerns.

Area homes also were evacuated as a precaution, but officials have not released other details about the situation or what materials are involved.

Video from the scene shows multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix neighborhood.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

