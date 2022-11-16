Liquor sales referendum passes in Turner County

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County residents voted by 2-to-1 for a referendum that would allow bottled liquor to be sold in the county.

The referendum was on the ballot during the 2022 midterm election.

A potential law would allow bottled spirits to be sold in the county. Now, beer and wine can be sold at gas stations and other stores. Individual drinks can also be served at restaurants but not liquor in bottles. What’s still being determined is whether the county law would include the city of Ashburn. An attorney is looking through what a new law could be.

Bars and restaurants in Ashburn won't be affected. The law would allow new liquor stores to open. (WALB)

District 1 County Commissioner Joe Burgess said he wrote the referendum to include the city. He’s wanted to put the alcohol referendum on the ballot for more than a decade.

“It’s a plus for the taxpayers of Turner County. We got this little rundown town in Ashburn Georgia, so it’s a plus. What the kids want to do. They are going to get it no matter how you were trying to hide it. You can’t hide it,” Burgess said.

Joe Burgess has been on the county commission for more than 30 years. (WALB)

When you drive through the heart of downtown Ashburn, it’s hard to ignore the sight of boarded-up storefronts. Joe Burgess thinks allowing liquor stores will do a part in helping new businesses open. Some residents of Ashburn tell WALB that they have to drive 20 miles out of the county to get what they want. This would allow them to stay close to home while also supporting local businesses.

Taig Salim is expanding his vaping and tobacco business to Ashburn. He says this new ordinance doesn’t change his thoughts about selling alcohol.

“Not at all honestly. We don’t want to get into the whole alcohol and beer business. From my point of view, I think that the whole alcohol situation just puts people in a bad predicament; whether it’s driving and they get into accidents. If you want to drink or something, go to a bar and then just go home. We don’t need to have these liquor stores around,” Salim said.

A decision could be made at a commission meeting later in November.

