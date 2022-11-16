Ask the Expert
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passes away at 68

David Ralston
David Ralston(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has passed away, according to a statement from the Speaker’s communications director.

He was 68.

The news comes shortly after Ralston announced earlier this month that he was stepping down as speaker of the house due to an unspecified illness.

Georgia House Republicans elected state Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) to replace Speaker David Ralston Monday.

Burns will not officially become Speaker until the full House goes into session in January.

Ralston, an attorney from Blue Ridge, did not attend Monday’s vote.

Ralston was elected to the House in 2002 after spending six years in the Senate during the 1990s. He ran for attorney general in 1998, losing to Democrat Thurbert Baker.

Highlights of Ralston’s time as speaker include his backing of the largest state income tax cut in Georgia history, a $900 million transportation funding bill that has helped the state plug a backlog of infrastructure improvements and the first-ever paid parental leave policy for teachers and state employees.

Most recently, Ralston led the way this year to passage of legislation overhauling Georgia’s mental health-care system.

MARTA said in a statement, “MARTA mourns the passing of Speaker David Ralston, a stalwart leader and public servant. Everyone in Georgia is better because of the life and service of David Ralston.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

