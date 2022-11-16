Fellowship of Christian Athletes opens new ministry home in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - What began as one young basketball coach’s vision is now engaging, equipping, and empowering student-athletes all around the world.

Building on the foundation that was laid before is exactly what the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is doing. FCA has been in Lowndes County, reaching students and coaches, for about 25-30 years. On Tuesday, they cut the ribbon on a new ministry location, which is a huge milestone for them.

FCA director says he has worked with thousands of students throughout his time in Lowndes County. (Source: WALB)

FCA says this is big for them, and they hope to start a trend. They say this is a permanent place for them to have ministry opportunities for years to come.

“We’ve had the dream for a number of years to have a location that is permanent. We had the opportunity to purchase this house and we’re able and blessed to raise all the funds upfront, so this house is completely paid for and owned by Fellowship of Christian Athletes,” Board Member at FCA, Donnie Warren said.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes is touching millions of lives. They say faith + sports = FCA. They’re here to unite the two passions and impact the world in a better way.

“FCA is a student organization. We minister to athletes, coaches, and regular students too. It’s not just for athletics. Really, FCA is here to spread the good news about Jesus and to love on the kids and let them know that someone cares,” Warren said.

Donnie Warren says he's been an FCA board member for about six years now. (Source: WALB)

Bobby Willis, area director for FCA, says this house has been needed for a long time now. It was a year-and-a-half process, but Willis says it was worth the wait.

“This is important because we’ve got to raise up our young people to be strong Christians. With FCA, we try to work with the students to get them closer to the lord Jesus Christ,” Willis said.

FCA says most of their huddles are student-led. They say it’s amazing to see the students step up, lead bible studies and grow in Christ.

“We have 11 counties around Lowndes County, all the way up to Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, and then Brooks, Clinch, Lanier. We have huddles. We have bible studies, and also not just to the students we also have coaches bible studies,” Administrative Assistant for FCA Donna Jones said.

Donna Jones says this is God's blessing. (Source: WALB)

“We had to raise the money to buy the house and a lot of good people in this community and surrounding areas stepped up and helped us achieve this property. We have huddles on campuses of all of our schools and any student can be a part of it,” Willis said.

FCA sponsors kids to go to camps over the summer. They have leadership camps for non-athletes too and will pay half of everything that it costs for them to attend.

“If you were to go to one of the camps and just see how the camp works, how God works within those kids, to have 60-70 kids coming down to give the life of Christ at one time is just amazing. God just works in amazing ways,” Willis said.

FCA says the people they serve are very appreciative of them, which is why they were able to purchase in full their first-ever ministry home in the state of Georgia.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes is inviting coaches, athletes, students and even fans to join them at 2110 Jerry Jones Drive anytime you need prayer.

