Dougherty County venues reinforce clear bag policies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Those who frequent major sporting events and concerts in Dougherty County already know about clear bag policies. But now, places across Southwest Georgia are starting to implement this rule.

Bigger venues in Albany such as the civic center and the municipal auditorium want people to know that when it comes to big events, a clear bag policy will most likely be in effect.

Chantryce Boone is the marketing director for Flint River Entertainment Complexes. She says the clear bag policy has been in effect since 2019, although some people may not know about it.

She says the rules were put in place simply to enhance security measures.

“Patrons are asked to bring a clear bag or a bag that is about a four and a half by six and a half into our venue,” Boone said. “If not, then we ask them to go back, consolidate your items a little bit. And then come back to our security checkpoint and then we will allow you into our venue.”

Other venues that require clear bags include the Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater — although Boone says the veteran’s park may have some exceptions.

If people have questions about what they can bring to an event, she says people should check their Facebook page or website.

“If there’s an event that we are having, then we do send out know-before-you-go emails to patrons,” Boone said. “Letting them know what time to be there, what they can bring, what they can’t bring. If it is a family event, a kid’s show, Paw Patrol we’ve had them. If it’s Peppa Pig, anything like that, we do allow diaper bags.”

The Dougherty County School System and Albany State University also have a clear bag policy in place for sporting events.

Lieutenant John Segroves with the Albany Police Department says he’s noticed more venues start to implement these rules.

“It’s a safety measure for them to be able to see what you’re carrying,” Segroves said. “It also speeds up you getting into venues and things like that. So it’s not only a safety concern and a safety measure. But it also just helps the event much more- flow better when you get in, so to speak. It’s easier to get in, get out.”

Boone says she is not sure whether or not this will become a city-wide thing, but that it’s a possibility. And they say, so far, they haven’t noticed any negatives about the policy

