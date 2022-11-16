Domestic abuse resource organization looking to expand in SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia will be gaining new resources for victims of domestic abuse and violence. The founder of Outreach Angels is working to let victims know they’re not alone.

“Every circumstance is different, as well as the precipitating factors. And we look into all of that because the solution may or may not be different,” Courtney Kelleigh, founder of Outreach Angels, said.

Kelleigh wants everyone to understand all domestic violence cases are not the same. She started Outreach Angels in Thomasville and now is headquartered in Miami.

“What makes us different is our desire to try and meet those needs better than anyone else can. And if we can’t meet them, we will refer them to someone else in our network of volunteers,” Kelleigh said.

Kelleigh said she understands that each case of assault or abuse will look different, through personal experience. She said she created the organization because she wanted to let people know that you don’t have to go through it alone.

“Our tagline is together we can. You know separately we may not be able to help each other but together we can.” Kelleigh said.

Outreach Angels also works with people in Tifton and Valdosta.

Kelleigh said her ultimate goal is to have offices throughout southwest Georgia and also to partner with existing programs.

