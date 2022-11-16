Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Denise Richards, husband shot at in Los Angeles

FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton...
FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor and her husband were shot at Monday in Los Angeles, reports say.(Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for American Humane/AP Images)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers escaped harm during a road-rage shooting in south Los Angeles on Monday, a representative of the actor confirmed to media.

Richards, of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, was riding in a Ford F-150 truck driven by Phypers on the way to the film studio and looking for parking, Deadline reported.

Another driver shot at them, hitting the truck.

In a response to a tweet, she described the incident as “the most terrifying situation I have ever been in.”

Despite being shot at, she worked the entire day on the set of “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” People reported.

It is unclear if a police report has been filed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools,...
Grage out as Lowndes head football coach
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the...
‘This is the day you die’: Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks
Warrants for aggravated assault are pending for both men, according to APD.
Warrants pending in Albany shooting that injured 1-year-old, 2 other men

Latest News

Canned pumpkin and graham cracker shell crusts are displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Tuesday,...
Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter said Tuesday,...
Musk gives Twitter workers deadline to decide job fate
Donald Trump's 2024 run for president has been announced.
Trump launches president run amid investigations, midterm woes
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
UVA cancels upcoming game in wake of shooting that killed 3