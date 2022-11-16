Clouds linger as colder air arrives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread rain tapered off by midday Tuesday. Through the afternoon mostly cloudy and warm as highs reached low to upper 70s. As a weak front slides east across SGA a few areas of rain are likely early evening. Rain ends but clouds hold as light northwest winds usher in an early taste of winter.

Tonight, cooler with lows in the 40s then cold 30s Friday through the weekend. Highs drop into the mid 50s into next week.

Although the chilly airmass modifies next week, temperatures remain below average. Early week dry however forecast models are suggesting rain returns on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.