Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Clouds linger as colder air arrives

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread rain tapered off by midday Tuesday. Through the afternoon mostly cloudy and warm as highs reached low to upper 70s. As a weak front slides east across SGA a few areas of rain are likely early evening. Rain ends but clouds hold as light northwest winds usher in an early taste of winter.

Tonight, cooler with lows in the 40s then cold 30s Friday through the weekend. Highs drop into the mid 50s into next week.

Although the chilly airmass modifies next week, temperatures remain below average. Early week dry however forecast models are suggesting rain returns on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the...
‘This is the day you die’: Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
Warrants for aggravated assault are pending for both men, according to APD.
Warrants pending in Albany shooting that injured 1-year-old, 2 other men
A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an...
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home
(Source: AP)
Mother and kids uninjured after Albany shooting

Latest News

Winter's chill sticks around
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday Nov 15
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Rain tomorrow then turning colder