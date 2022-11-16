APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report.

The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.

After the victim got out of bed to investigate, he told police he saw smoke and a bullet hole in the kitchen window. The witness did not see the suspected shooter, according to the incident report.

An Albany officer said he found a gunshot hole in the kitchen window, as well as pellet holes on the refrigerator and wall.

This is an active investigation and we will update you with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

