Albany victim says man put a gun to her head as he stole her car

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an Albany police report.

The hijacking is reported to have happened on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. on Lucille Street.

The victim told APD that while she was riding in the passenger seat, she began to argue with the driver of her vehicle who began hitting her in the face. The driver then tried to force her out of the car while pointing a gun at her and saying “get out of the car or I`ll shoot you,” the police report states.

The victim then says she was then pushed from the vehicle and also had her phone stolen. She only suffered minor injuries, according to APD.

The car that is considered hijacked by police is a blue 2008 Chrysler Sebring.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

