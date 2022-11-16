Ask the Expert
Advocates, organizations react to judge overturning Georgia’s six week abortion ban

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia judge has overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said at the time it was passed, it was still unconstitutional.

The ban passed in 2019 and it made abortion illegal after a heartbeat is detected.

Reproductive rights advocates talked to WTOC about the decision. Many of them relied on those in power to reverse the SCOTUS decision.

They’re just hoping it’s permanent.

Women’s health specialists like Georganna Wiley said they got to work educating women on what it meant for them.

“What I saw was this huge flood of women who don’t know how to prevent pregnancy and have limited access to contraception and were concerned about what would happen with an unintentional pregnancy,” said Georganna Wiley, a women’s health specialist at Rebirth Holistic Women’s Health.

The SCOTUS ruling was one of the most controversial decisions in decades as it left reproductive rights back up to the states.

Many of those states had trigger laws that immediately banned abortion as soon as Roe was abolished.

So, Tuesday’s decision in Georgia is a relief to many advocates and activists.

“Our voices are making a difference,” said Wiley.

“This is what people in Georgia want. Access to care and freedom to make their own medical decisions. The judge today ruled in alignment with what voters said last Tuesday that we don’t want legislators banning abortion in our state,” said Amy Kennedy, Vice President of External Affairs for Planned Parenthood Southeast.

The ban meant women who wanted to terminate a pregnancy in Georgia or any other state with similar laws in place after 6 weeks would have to go to another state to do it.

“Hopefully, this new ruling clears up some of that confusion so folks aren’t figuring out where do they go for an abortion,” said Kennedy.

The judge who overturned the ban today did leave it open for the legislature to revisit the ban saying it “may someday become the law of Georgia” after the general assembly discusses it in the public eye.

