Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County

A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity.

Five puppies were dumped at the Thomasville Humane Society after allegedly being dumped several other times throughout the community placing officials at the shelter in an uncomfortable position when it comes to housing them.

Thomasville Humane Society’s marketing director Nick Mottola says it’s not the start to life that these puppies deserved.

“We brought them in and upon looking at them when they came in, we found out that they have scabies,” Nick Mottola said.

Now, they’re counting on the community to provide them with a brighter future. The Humane Society took to social media after receiving the liter of five asking for donations to help house and nurture them back to health.

“We have had to exhaust efforts into keeping them separate from the other animals and just putting that extra level of care into these puppies. so, it just really means a lot when our community helps out,” Nick Mottola said.

Mottola says with shelters seeing more animals coming in than going out, so adoptions are more important than ever and in this case, safe for families interested.

“It’s not a transferable disease to humans from animals. so, that’s not something for a potential adopter to worry about,” Nick Mottola said.

Mottola says the puppies are available for adoption but that they will be treated first before being released.

People are encouraged to hold on to their pets or try re-homing them through family and friends and social media first, then only turning to the shelter as a last resort.

To make a donation, you can click here.

