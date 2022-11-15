Thanksgiving gas prices will be at record high, according to GasBuddy

SAVANNAH. Ga. (WTOC) - Be prepared for the highest ever gas prices around the Thanksgiving holiday, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price will be $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, which is nearly $0.30 higher than last year and over $0.20 higher than the previous record in 2012.

Although the gas prices are projected to be high, that won’t stop people from traveling. GasBuddy projects that 20 percent more Americans will hit the road this year.

Travelers can expect Wednesday afternoon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be the busiest on the nation’s highways, and on Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.