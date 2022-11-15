Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Thanksgiving gas prices will be at record high, according to GasBuddy

A generic picture of someone fueling up their vehicle.
A generic picture of someone fueling up their vehicle.(WBRC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH. Ga. (WTOC) - Be prepared for the highest ever gas prices around the Thanksgiving holiday, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price will be $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, which is nearly $0.30 higher than last year and over $0.20 higher than the previous record in 2012.

Although the gas prices are projected to be high, that won’t stop people from traveling. GasBuddy projects that 20 percent more Americans will hit the road this year.

Travelers can expect Wednesday afternoon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be the busiest on the nation’s highways, and on Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the...
‘This is the day you die’: Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
Warrants for aggravated assault are pending for both men, according to APD.
Warrants pending in Albany shooting that injured 1-year-old, 2 other men
A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an...
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home
(Source: AP)
Mother and kids uninjured after Albany shooting

Latest News

A Douglas man who participated in a widespread drug trafficking conspiracy and two former state...
3 sentenced in Douglas drug trafficking conspiracy
Warrants for aggravated assault are pending for both men, according to APD.
Warrants pending in Albany shooting that injured 1-year-old, 2 other men
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy
Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
He was taken to the Stewart County Jail.
Lumpkin City Councilman arrested for impersonating police offcer