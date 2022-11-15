Team of the Week: Berrien Rebels

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been 31 years since the Berrien Rebels experienced a playoff win. The drought has officially come to an end. Friday night the Rebels went on the road and defeated Spencer 43-36. Down 13-0 in the first quarter their confidence never wavered. They battled back to make it a 26-21 game at the half. It was at the start of the third quarter when the Rebels broke through, taking their first lead of the game on an interception returned for a touchdown by Dontravious White. It was a tight game the rest of the way, when the x-factor Josiah Davis put the Rebels up for good with a 26-yard rushing touchdown in the 4th quarter. An interception at the end of the game would finish it off and the Rebels capture their first playoff win since 1991. Head coach Tim Alligood was happy with his teams resilience saying,

“First of all let’s take care of our business on the road. Let’s be able to travel, There’s a right way and a wrong way to be able to handle the travel so I think we handled that really well. Just go and play our brand of football. Be physical, play our brand of football. Stop the run make them throw the football that’s what we did, got after the quarterback a little bit, got some big turnovers, played our brand of football and win the football game.”

The team now prepares for a tough matchup with Pierce County. They’ll be underdogs again but are ready for the challenge.

“you know we’ve had kick off returns for touchdowns this year so we’re scoring in a lot of different ways and it’s going to have to be the same this week. It’s gonna be a physical game. They like to run the football, their a veteran playoff team and we got to continue to make plays in all three phases of the game,” said coach Alligood.

