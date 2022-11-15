Shaquille O’Neal and Henry County deputies hold turkey giveaway to feed hundreds of families

Ask the Expert
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, NBA star Shaquille O’Neal teamed up with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to help McDonough families in need with Thanksgiving dinner.

The annual “Thanks for giving food giveaway “kicked off at the Tabernacle of Praise Church in McDonough where deputies donated 500 turkeys and other groceries such as fried chicken, pie, and all the fixings.

The deputies say that more struggling families will have warm meals so they can celebrate Thanksgiving properly.

“The event lets families in need know they are not alone.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

