Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain tomorrow then turning colder

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week off to a sunny cool start. However, changes are heading our way as a cold front slide east. Through the evening increasing clouds followed by rain early Tuesday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely for a rather raw cool day. Rain ends through the evening however clouds linger into Thursday before moving out.

There’s little warmth the rest of the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The coldest morning Friday as lows drop to and slightly below freezing.

For mid-November temperatures will run about 10-15 degrees below average. Dress warm and in layers.

Next chance of rain and it’s rather slim over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tifton Police Department
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 1: Southwest Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
(Source: AP)
Mother and kids uninjured after Albany shooting
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the body of a 20-year-old man. KVLY-TV...
1-year-old, man injured during suspected Albany drive-by shooting
Lindy Savelle has eight varieties of oranges on her grove.
SWGA citrus farmers expand into agritourism, give to non-profits

Latest News

Wetter then colder
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday Nov 14
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather