Rain tomorrow then turning colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week off to a sunny cool start. However, changes are heading our way as a cold front slide east. Through the evening increasing clouds followed by rain early Tuesday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely for a rather raw cool day. Rain ends through the evening however clouds linger into Thursday before moving out.

There’s little warmth the rest of the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The coldest morning Friday as lows drop to and slightly below freezing.

For mid-November temperatures will run about 10-15 degrees below average. Dress warm and in layers.

Next chance of rain and it’s rather slim over the weekend.

