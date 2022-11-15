Ask the Expert
Police encouraging road safety during deer mating season

Deer can dart out anywhere and can cause a lot of damage.
Deer can dart out anywhere and can cause a lot of damage.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - It’s breeding season for deer, which means they are roaming and more likely to be moving obstacles on roads.

Auto body shops are busy this time of year, in part because of crashes involving deer. Experts have a lot of ideas to avoid those incidents.

Deer can dart out anywhere and can cause a lot of damage.

“Two weeks ago, I was involved in a deer hitting my car as I was going home, and you have to watch the time. Most of the time, it consists of timing. Late at night deer are moving. They be on the side of the roadway. You have to travel the speed limit because if you see one, don’t swerve because if you do you, will be in the other lane,” Ronald Jackson, Sylvester police chief, said.

Law enforcement said with more vehicles on the road and fewer naturally wooded areas, there will be more deer encounters.

“If you think about it, we really aren’t giving them a decent place to live because we are cutting down trees, so we are invading their privacy. So we just really have to be careful this time of year,” said Jackson.

Deer hunting helps to keep the population down. But wildlife officials are putting out this reminder: there’s a state-wide harvest limit of 10 antlerless deer and two antlered deer.

