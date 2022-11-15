Lumpkin City Councilman arrested for impersonating police offcer

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - A Lumpkin city official was arrested on a number of charges, including impersonating an officer and stalking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Nikita Seay, a Lumpkin City Council member, was charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer false imprisonment, three counts of stalking and violation of oath by a public officer. He was arrested on Oct. 28.

The GBI said it was asked in September by the Lumpkin Police Department to investigate an incident that involved Seay.

“During the investigation, it was determined that Seay impersonated a police officer and conducted an unlawful traffic stop involving three victims,” the GBI said in a release.

He was taken to the Stewart County Jail.

This GBI said the investigation is ongoing. The case, the GBI said, will be prosecuted by the Southwestern Judicial Circuit in Americus.

