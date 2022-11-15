Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lumpkin City Councilman arrested for impersonating police offcer

He was taken to the Stewart County Jail.
He was taken to the Stewart County Jail.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - A Lumpkin city official was arrested on a number of charges, including impersonating an officer and stalking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Nikita Seay, a Lumpkin City Council member, was charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer false imprisonment, three counts of stalking and violation of oath by a public officer. He was arrested on Oct. 28.

The GBI said it was asked in September by the Lumpkin Police Department to investigate an incident that involved Seay.

“During the investigation, it was determined that Seay impersonated a police officer and conducted an unlawful traffic stop involving three victims,” the GBI said in a release.

He was taken to the Stewart County Jail.

This GBI said the investigation is ongoing. The case, the GBI said, will be prosecuted by the Southwestern Judicial Circuit in Americus.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the...
‘This is the day you die’: Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the body of a 20-year-old man. KVLY-TV...
1-year-old, man injured during suspected Albany drive-by shooting
A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an...
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home
(Source: AP)
Mother and kids uninjured after Albany shooting

Latest News

Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
ABAC students bring awareness to homelessness issues in Tifton
ABAC students bring awareness to homelessness issues in Tifton
Several students at Abraham Baldwin Agriculutral College are bringing awareness to an issue...
ABAC students bring awareness to homelessness issues in Tifton
Photo of shooting suspect Raheem White
Stewart Co. shooting suspect in custody