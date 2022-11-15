Ask the Expert
How to safely use a space heater this winter

The colder weather is here, and the space heaters are cranking up.
The colder weather is here, and the space heaters are cranking up.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The colder weather is here, and the space heaters are cranking up.

With the temperatures dropping, everyone is ready to get cozy with space heaters, like this one. But operating one safely is something the Albany Fire Department wants everyone to know how to do.

“You should always keep it a minimum of three feet away from any combustible materials,” said Carlton Russell, Albany Fire Department inspector.

Using the wrong type of extension cord is another way you could get a visit from the fire department.

Russell said the brown extension cords should not be used at all with a space heater.

“It’s recommended by the manufacturer to plug it directly into the wall. If you’re going to use an extension cord, it needs to be a heavy-duty extension cord. It also needs to be no more than about 6 feet of an extension cord,” Russell said.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, space heaters are involved in 81% of fatal house fires in the United States.

“You’ve got a good working space heater if for instance if it’s plugged into the wall, and you lay it down. If it turns off, then you’ve got a good working space heater,” Russell said.

It is also recommended to dust off your space heater if it’s been in storage. Once plugged in, the dust on the space heater will burn and start to smell. However, Russell said the fumes from the dust are not harmful.

