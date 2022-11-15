Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Grage out as Lowndes head football coach

Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools,...
Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools, according to the school system.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools, according to the school system.

“This decision was made after a complete and thorough review of the football program and after discussing with system administrators at all levels. The decision is effective immediately,” the school system said in a release.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson said the decision was “not one entered into lightly or without a lot of thought.”

“When I accepted this job I promised the community all my decisions would be made on what is best for the boys and girls of this school system,” the superintendent said. “This is a decision that had to be made in the best interest of our school, team, and students.”

“While we will always strive to be the best and win all games at Lowndes, this is about more than wins and losses.  Without going into detail, many aspects must be considered as decisions are made that impact every facet of the school system.  We wish Coach Grage the best in his future endeavors.”

The school system said the search for a new head football coach and director of football operations will start immediately.

Defensive Coordinator Ashley Anders has been named interim head coach, according to the school system.

Grage, the former Thomasville Bulldogs head football coach, was hired as the Vikings head coach in April.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the...
‘This is the day you die’: Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the body of a 20-year-old man. KVLY-TV...
1-year-old, man injured during suspected Albany drive-by shooting
A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an...
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home
(Source: AP)
Mother and kids uninjured after Albany shooting

Latest News

Berrien Rebels named WALB Team of the Week
Team of the Week: Berrien Rebels
WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 1: Southwest Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Week 13 Play of the Week options
JEFF LITTLETON COTW
Coach of the Week: Jeff Littleton of Bainbridge