APD: Albany woman charged after an argument-fueled stabbing

A woman is behind bars after Albany police say she stabbed a man after an argument.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after Albany police said she stabbed a man after an argument.

Jonawanna Sears, 37, is charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened on Sunday in the 800 block of 10th Avenue when Sears got into an argument with a man and then stabbed him in the chest, according to APD.

The victim was treated on scene and declined to go to a hospital.

Sears was taken to Dougherty County Jail.

