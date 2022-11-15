Ask the Expert
Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries

No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another...
No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany police report.(AP)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report.

The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near Monroe High School, on Monday around 4 p.m.

A witness to the shooting told police that when she was at the intersection, one of four men jumped on her car and began firing at an SUV that also had four men inside.

It is unknown if any bullets hit the vehicle and the witness did not inform police of any injuries related to the shooting.

After the incident, an Albany officer and a Dougherty County school police officer met to go over the evidence where they found a 9mm bullet. The report also states that the officers saw video evidence of a group of four men before and after the shooting occurred, according to APD.

The witness described the shooter as being a Black man wearing a black and blue jacket, light blue jeans, a camo mask and a black hood.

This incident is now being handled by APD investigators.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

