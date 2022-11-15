Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested in connection to a child cruelty incident that involved a hammer and knife, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

On Monday, police responded to the 400 block of Gaines Avenue.

Three children were involved in the incident.

Police said an argument started between Redding and one of the kids over a cigarette. During the altercation, police said she grabbed a hammer and knife and started swinging at the children.

She was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

