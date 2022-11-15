Albany welcomes new city commission chairman-elect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany is doing its part to welcome the incoming Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard.

A meeting on Monday served as sort of a welcome for Heard who says that while he hasn’t necessarily worked in a position like this before, he has always been passionate about community affairs.

Different departments in Albany were in attendance at the meeting, including the department of transportation, the police department, code enforcement, jailers, EMS and many more.

Each department had a representative who introduced what exactly the department does and how they plan to better the city of Albany in the future.

Chairman-Elect Heard says that he likes what he’s seen so far and is excited to see the community grow.

“I’ve always been very involved. Very engaged in non-profit activity, after-school program, feeding programs, making sure needs of the community and citizens are met,” Heard said.

Heard will start this position in January 2022, where he will be replacing former chairman Chris Cohilas.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.