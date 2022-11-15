Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany welcomes new city commission chairman-elect

Albany welcomes new city commission chairman-elect
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany is doing its part to welcome the incoming Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard.

A meeting on Monday served as sort of a welcome for Heard who says that while he hasn’t necessarily worked in a position like this before, he has always been passionate about community affairs.

Different departments in Albany were in attendance at the meeting, including the department of transportation, the police department, code enforcement, jailers, EMS and many more.

Each department had a representative who introduced what exactly the department does and how they plan to better the city of Albany in the future.

Chairman-Elect Heard says that he likes what he’s seen so far and is excited to see the community grow.

“I’ve always been very involved. Very engaged in non-profit activity, after-school program, feeding programs, making sure needs of the community and citizens are met,” Heard said.

Heard will start this position in January 2022, where he will be replacing former chairman Chris Cohilas.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tifton Police Department
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 1: Southwest Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
(Source: AP)
Mother and kids uninjured after Albany shooting
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the body of a 20-year-old man. KVLY-TV...
1-year-old, man injured during suspected Albany drive-by shooting
Lindy Savelle has eight varieties of oranges on her grove.
SWGA citrus farmers expand into agritourism, give to non-profits

Latest News

New program funds affordable internet access for those in need in Albany
New program funds affordable internet access for those in need in Albany
Albany welcomes new city commission chairman-elect
Albany welcomes new city commission chairman-elect
2021 law means shorter voting period for the Georgia Senate runoff race
2021 law means shorter voting period for the Georgia Senate runoff race
Mother and kids uninjured after Albany shooting
Mother and kids uninjured after Albany shooting