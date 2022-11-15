Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany Technical College opens new addiction and substance abuse classroom and lab

Albany Technical College opens new addiction and substance abuse classroom and lab
By Riley Armant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new space at Albany Technical College will give addiction and substance abuse counseling students hands-on experience to take outside of the classroom’s four walls.

The sounds of water rushing, birds chirping and the yellow-painted walls are supposed to simulate a real counselor’s office.

“Well, counseling, you need something bright, it kind of helps the person calm down and put them in a very soothing environment. The brightness brings smiles to people.” Shona Jones-Bennett, addiction and substances counseling program chair, said.

Inside each classroom, a camera is placed in the front so that Bennett, will be able to critique the students’ work, and set them on the right path when it comes to counseling.

“In this portion of the lab, we will teach the students how to conduct individual and family counseling. While they are in here working with the consumer, I will get an opportunity to observe them from the classroom,” Bennett said.

Students enrolled in the program will take part in simulations lead by counseling faculty. Students will study “real” patients during their practicum studies.

“I’ll probably put some scenarios together, get some colleagues to come in and practice different roles and sit down and let the students interview them. But the students won’t know that they’re my colleagues,” Bennett said.

Classes in the lab will start in the 2022 springtime.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tifton Police Department
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 1: Southwest Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
(Source: AP)
Mother and kids uninjured after Albany shooting
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the body of a 20-year-old man. KVLY-TV...
1-year-old, man injured during suspected Albany drive-by shooting
Lindy Savelle has eight varieties of oranges on her grove.
SWGA citrus farmers expand into agritourism, give to non-profits

Latest News

Albany Technical College opens new addiction and substance abuse classroom and lab
Albany Technical College opens new addiction and substance abuse classroom and lab
Dougherty County Commission welcomes new city chairman-elect
Dougherty County Commission welcomes new city chairman-elect
Georgia Supervisor of Elections race the clock to prepare for Senate Runoff
Georgia Supervisor of Elections race the clock to prepare for Senate Runoff
New program funds affordable internet access for those in need in Albany
New program funds affordable internet access for those in need in Albany