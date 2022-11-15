Ask the Expert
ABAC students bring awareness to homelessness issues in Tifton

Several students at Abraham Baldwin Agriculutral College are bringing awareness to an issue they noticed in their own town-- Homelessness and hunger rates are increasing in parts of Tifton.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) are bringing awareness to an issue they noticed in their own town: homelessness and hunger rates are increasing in parts of Tifton.

Skyla Turner is a senior at ABAC, majoring in writing and communication. She founded the ABAC Homelessness Committee with three other students, which has now become an official ABAC organization. She said she became more aware of homelessness after seeing it so often in the community.

Although the concern became a passion of hers in the Tifton community, she soon realized this is a national epidemic that needs some attention. She started to spread awareness amongst the ABAC student body by setting up resource tables on campus. They even took their concerns to the city council.

“I started seeing it everywhere it seems like; so I became more aware of it. Then I became more educated and understanding of the issue and through that, I become more compassionate about it. I had this newfound desire to do something about it,” Turner said.

Kaylee Myers is another senior involved in the organization. She says her passion grew to help those in need, after realizing that the reality of homelessness and hunger also affects students at ABAC.

“I prayed about it a lot and I feel the Lord laid it on my heart like, ‘hey, this is what we’re called to do as well.’ Even if it’s something little, just do something to be able to help our community.” Myers said.

The students raise donations for local shelters and food pantries. They even create baskets for people they see on the street in need.

