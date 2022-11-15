Ask the Expert
3 sentenced in Douglas drug trafficking conspiracy

A Douglas man who participated in a widespread drug trafficking conspiracy and two former state...
A Douglas man who participated in a widespread drug trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final people sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas man who participated in a widespread drug trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final people sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alexander Reyes Tyson, 45, was sentenced to 28 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine.

Idalis Qua Dazia Harrell, 26, of Douglas, a former guard at Coffee County Correctional Facility, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. Jessica Azaelae Burnett, aka “The Madam,” 43, of Douglas, formerly a senior guard at Coffee County Correctional Facility, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing methamphetamine and marijuana.

“When the citizens of Coffee County sought relief from rising violent crime and illegal drug activity in their community, our local, state and federal law enforcement partners responded to identify and shut down these gang-driven drug traffickers,” said David Estes, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “This operation sends a resounding message that we will be relentless in our efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

The three were among the 48 people who were indicted in “Operation Sandy Bottom,” an investigation that started in 2018 into an extensive drug trafficking conspiracy centered in a Douglas area known as “The Bottoms.”

“It is impossible to overstate the enormity of this investigation and the incredible multi-agency teamwork involved to procure the arrests, convictions, and sentences of such a large operation,” Doyle Wooten, Coffee County sheriff, said. “Make no mistake: this investigation was a major blow to drug traffickers targeting our area and our penal institutions. We are particularly saddened when those who have sworn to uphold the law become the ones subverting it, but we will not think twice to hold them accountable.”

One last person is waiting for sentencing in connection to the drug conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

