TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting

Tifton Police Department
Tifton Police Department(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is now facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD).

Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.

Tift police responded on Friday, Nov. 11 around 9:15 p.m. to the Tift Regional Medical Center emergency room after a report of a victim with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they say they found Hope with a gunshot wound to his head.

Late Monday afternoon, Hope died from his injuries after being taken to a facility in Tallahassee, Florida.

TPD says this case is still active.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked by TPD to call Detective Sergeant Sydney Saylor at (229) 382-3132, or the tip line at (229) 391-3991.

