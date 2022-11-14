“This is the day you die,” Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault

ATTENTION: Some may find the details of this article triggering or disturbing. Discretion is advised.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is still recovering after she says her life was threatened by an unknown man who attacked her, an Albany police report states.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.

The victim told police that she was walking near the alley when an unknown man came behind her and said, “this is the day that you die,” before he started punching her in the head, according to APD.

The victim continues by telling police that while hitting her, he also tried to remove her clothes and force himself onto her, APD says. The struggle continued as she tried to get away as the man hit her with a stick and chair, according to the victim’s statement.

APD said the victim was eventually able to escape the assault and was able to make it to help and get medical attention.

The report states that the officer found evidence of a struggle with a broken chair and other items, including a knife, were found at the scene.

This case remains open and WALB will give updates as we receive them.

