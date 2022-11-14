Mother and kids uninjured after Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a suspect shot over 15 rounds at her home, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. on Friday after the woman was giving her children a bath.

After hearing a knock on her door but not answering it, the victim said she heard gunshots outside her front door, according to an APD arrest report.

After the shooting stopped, the victim said she saw that there were bullets that went through the kids’ bedroom windows as well. This was later confirmed by Albany police who say they found around 20 bullet casings in the bedrooms, walls, closets and the road near the home.

Again, none of the five people inside the home were injured.

APD investigators are now in charge of this case.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

