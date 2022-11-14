SWGA citrus farmers expand into agritourism, give to non-profits

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WALB) - When one thinks of Georgia, citrus may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

However, one business in Georgia is helping the industry expand in Georgia. Over the next few weeks, they will also be helping non-profits.

Lindy Savelle is the co-owner of JoNina Farm with her husband, Perry. They have owned a family farm in Ochlocknee for nearly a century. It started off as a cattle farm, then the Savelle’s pivoted to citrus. She remembers only a few years ago when a five to 10 acre citrus farm would be considered big in South Georgia.

“Now five-10 acres is a very small grower. In the grand scheme of things, we have growers that have 150 to 200 and up acres of citrus,” Savelle said.

Some would call it a sweet partnership. JoNina Farm and Girls on the Run, a non-profit, collaborated in an event on Sunday. With the partnership, Savelle gives 10% of the profits of the day to Girls on the Run.

Girls on the Run is an after school program for girls from third through eighth grade. It teaches them how to be confident and how to live a healthy happy life.

“It will really go a long way with our scholarships. It will help the girls participate. We also provide shoes, and an after school snack,” Mary Crawford, the executive director for Girls On The Run in South Georgia, said.

JoNina farms is a nearly century old farm but recently expanded their citrus imprint. (WALB)

“It’s really great to see the opportunities in South Georgia for healthy living. That really coincides with our organization and the message that we’re trying to give our girls and their families,” Crawford said.

This growing season, Savelle is trying something new. To attract business and to continue to grow, they are shifting to agritourism. Their commercial selling season is over for the year. Now, JoNina Farm is opening their grove to the public at certain times.

“We just opened it to the public because we don’t want this fruit to go to waste. The grove, it looks like we haven’t even touched it. There’s so much fruit,’’ Savelle said.

As a part of their expansion, they are help local nonprofits like Girls on the Run. The event will only run through the second week of December. The grove offers seven varieties of satsumas alone. That is along with kumquats, grapefruit, honey/Page mandarins, UGA Sweet Frost tangerines, Valencia Oranges and Georgia Kisses.

Below is a list of non-profit support events JoNina Farm will hold through the rest of the year:

11/19 The Treehouse Children’s Academy Advocacy Center of Thomasville 11am-3pm

11/20 Thomas County Humane Society 1pm-4pm

11/25 Vashti Center 11am-3pm

11/26 The Mac Crutchfield Foundation 11am-3pm

11/27 Thomasville History Center 1pm-4pm

12/3 Luke 10 Ministries11am-3pm

12/10 Hands on Thomas County 11am-3pm

12/11 South Georgia FCA Outdoors 1pm-4pm

JoNina Farm can be found at 2273 Malloy Road, Ochlocknee, Ga.

