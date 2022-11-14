ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are under a high-pressure system that is allowing northerly flow to come into Southwest Georgia introducing this drier and cooler airmass. This is something you will notice tonight as fairly clear skies and northerly winds take over cooling down lows into the 30s. For the rest of Monday, we will begin to see cloud cover start arriving especially later in the day, as we will be seeing a frontal system moving closer. This will also bring a rain chance primarily on Tuesday. Otherwise, highs will be sitting in the 60s with lows in the 50s instead. On Tuesday, a cold front will sweep across the region overnight, but ahead of that front heavy rainfall is possible. Currently, severe weather is not a high threat, but all modes of severe weather can not be ruled out just yet. Overall, rain looks to be the most likely throughout portions of Tuesday. Highs for Tuesday will remain in the 60s. However, there will be a difference in the weather pattern starting on Wednesday and going throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures will remain cool after the front for a few days with highs in the low to mid-50s and lows will be following suit in the 40s and 30s for the rest of the week. Our next potential for rain could be late Thursday going on into Friday as a short wave quickly moves in bringing in a chance of rain and maybe cooling things down a little bit more. No talks of severe weather with that system either due to little aid from the atmosphere, but overall the main focus remains the cooler temperatures before we slowly recover closer to the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.