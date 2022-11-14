Ask the Expert
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home

A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an...
A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated.(WALB)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.

When police arrived, they found 16 bullet holes in the home as well as bullets near the refrigerator and on road near the home, per APD.

This case is still under active investigation and we will update you with more information when we receive it.

