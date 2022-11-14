4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.

The victim told police that she believed that the suspects were a group of men who had “been outside all day with guns” during a possible argument with multiple people.

When police arrived at the home, they say they confirmed that bullets were in the living room and bedroom walls as well as in the kitchen and living room windows.

The victim stated she has a video of the argument that happened outside the home before the shooting, APD said.

This case is now in the hands of APD investigators and we will update you with more information as we receive it.

