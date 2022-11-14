Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

11-year-old shot and killed by sibling while mother was at work, police say

The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives...
The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives Estates apartment.(WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVES ESTATES, Fla. (CNN) – Authorities in South Florida are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy Thursday evening.

Early indications show the child was accidentally shot by a 13-year-old sibling.

The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives Estates apartment.

There was no adult supervision because the child’s mother, a Miami-Dade corrections officer, was at work at the time.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting appears to be accidental and do not expect to file charges.

Police encourage gun owners with children to make sure their firearms are properly stored.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 1: Southwest Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Three people have been arrested after a joint operation drug and firearm seizure in two...
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
This is the home that the mother and her two sons were found in.
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

Latest News

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the...
Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
"There was a strong rejection of election deniers at every level," President Joe Biden said in...
Biden: Election deniers lost