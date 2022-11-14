1-year-old, man injured during suspected Albany drive-by shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man and a 1-year-old were injured after being injured during an Albany apartment shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened on Friday around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Swift Avenue after an Albany officer says they saw an injured man laying on the sidewalk. People around the injured man said that there was a baby inside that had been shot.

When the officer investigated, they say they saw a 1-year-old with a gunshot wound to their left arm.

A witness told police she believes that it was a drive-by shooting.

The case remains active and the report did not show any arrests made tied to the shooting.

