Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay

WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks.

In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the month. Over the next few days, temperatures be below average.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will stay in the 50s with sunny skies and a northwest breeze. Our northwest counties will be in the mid 50s. Not as cool south and east.

Temperatures into Monday will be the coldest in the current pattern. A calm wind will slow temperatures to fall into the 30s. Patchy frost is possible for Steward, Webster, Sumter, Randolph, Terrell, Quitman and Lee Counties.

Monday will be another cool day. A slight warmup by 2-3 degrees as compared to Sunday

Tuesday will be the next source of rain. Up to 2″ of rain is possible with the system. Most look like will get 0.5″ or below. Another low will track in the Gulf and will provide another source for rain at the end of next week.

Highs will continue to be below average during this time. In the 60s midweek, then the 50s later in the week. Lows will be in the 40s, then the 30s into next weekend. Chances for rain over the next few weeks will come from west approaching systems. We’ll get those chances every few days.

Nothing of note in the tropics.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have been arrested after a joint operation drug and firearm seizure in two...
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
This is the home that the mother and her two sons were found in.
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 1: Southwest Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans due to tropical depression Nicole
Photo of shooting suspect Raheem White
BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Tumbling temps over the weekend
An early taste of winter
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Nov 11
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Meteorologist