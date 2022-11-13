Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay

Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks.

In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the month. Over the next few days, temperatures be below average.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will stay in the 50s with sunny skies and a northwest breeze. Our northwest counties will be in the mid 50s. Not as cool south and east.

Temperatures into Monday will be the coldest in the current pattern. A calm wind will slow temperatures to fall into the 30s. Patchy frost is possible for Steward, Webster, Sumter, Randolph, Terrell, Quitman and Lee Counties.

Monday will be another cool day. A slight warmup by 2-3 degrees as compared to Sunday

Tuesday will be the next source of rain. Up to 2″ of rain is possible with the system. Most look like will get 0.5″ or below. Another low will track in the Gulf and will provide another source for rain at the end of next week.

Highs will continue to be below average during this time. In the 60s midweek, then the 50s later in the week. Lows will be in the 40s, then the 30s into next weekend. Chances for rain over the next few weeks will come from west approaching systems. We’ll get those chances every few days.

Nothing of note in the tropics.

