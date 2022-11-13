Albany State awarded $2.9 million grant for broadband, digital expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University has received a nearly $3 million grant to expand broadband access and offer more internet-focused educational tools.

The funds, allotted as part of the federal Connecting Minority Communities Program, is aimed at growing the university’s online availability and learning, according to a release.

In addition to broadband expansion, the money will also be made available to ASU for educational software, expanding internet access and other IT software and hardware for low-income students.

“We are honored to be awarded the grant for the Connecting Minority Communities Program. This grant will address the growing demand of support needed for broadband connectivity in the Albany community while establishing a foundation for future distance learning at Albany State University” President of Albany State University Marion Ross Fedrick said.

