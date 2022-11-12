Tumbling temps over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As Nicole pushed away from SGA light rain/drizzle early morning gave way to an overcast and drier conditions this afternoon. Stubborn clouds deck holds with a few breaks otherwise patchy fog as lows drop into the upper 50s low 60s.

Into the weekend, a sun/cloud mix before a dry cold front arrives with a band of clouds and a few sprinkles late Saturday. Behind the boundary clearing and much colder Sunday. Despite wall-to-wall sunshine, that colder air brings an early taste of winter. Highs drop from the mid 70s into the upper 50s low 60s while lows fall into the low 40s upper 30s Sunday and Monday.

Next week remains cool with an active storm track. Dry Monday then scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday. Look for another round of rain late Thursday into Friday as tropical moisture streams from the Gulf into the southeast. Near to below average temperatures hold.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.