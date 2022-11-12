Ask the Expert
‘Keep ‘Em Warm’ coat drive kicks off in Tifton

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes has been hosting the “Keep ‘Em Warm” coat drive for over 16 years. She got the idea after seeing a kid walking in extremely cold weather with no jacket.

Each year, she says the drive continues to grow. Last year, she received over 500 coats to give to children in need. She hopes to triple that with the help of the community. So far, she says the response has been great. This year, the coat drive will be from Nov. 11-Dec. 19.

“I am seeing more homeless people. The need is there. People are not as fortunate as some others, I will not turn down anything, I will not turn it down because there is a need in Tifton, and I can always find someone who can use them,” she said.

Hughes said she needs coats in sizes newborn through young adult both genders.

There are six locations for drop-offs:

  • Kelly Cleaners
  • Charles Kent Building Commissioners Office, Second floor
  • Tift County Fire Stations
  • Station 51 Tift Eldorado Rd
  • Station 52 N. Tift Ave
  • Station 53 Omega 319 S

Tifton Housing Authority will distribute all of the coats.

For more information, call Hughes at (229) 326-0241.

