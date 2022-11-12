Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dog fighting operation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man has been arrested after deputies say he was running a dog-fighting operation.

55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell, was arrested after deputies discovered 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls in Paulding County.

Paulding County Animal Control, the Paulding County Marshal’s Bureau, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office secured multiple search warrants in reference to the alleged suspect’s home on Old Cartersville Road in Dallas.

“Dogs were tied to trees, tied to metal stobs in the ground, and were kept without being properly hydrated and fed. These animals were tied to various things using large and extremely heavy logging chains and thick collars,” according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

In total, authorities rescued 106 dogs and were able to get them all placed with various rescue facilities where they can begin their rehabilitation.

“Many of these dogs were basically left in the elements with little to no shelter for days on end. Furthermore, these dogs were not being seen on a regular basis or vaccinated by a veterinarian,” deputies said.

According to deputies, some of the dogs were housed in the basement of the home where the presence along with the odor of urine and feces was so strong, authorities had to wear protective equipment just to be able to safely enter the home.

“Conditions where dogs were being housed, both inside and on the exterior of this property, were not fit for humans, much less dogs,” according to officials.

Burrell is currently being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Officials said they expect more charges against the man as the case unfolds.

Sheriff Gary Gulledge stated, “In cases like these, we have to conduct a lengthy and thorough investigation. This is not something that we can just put together in a few days, cases like these are comprehensive and require us to work with many local, state, and federal entities. I am proud of the teamwork that has been exhibited in this case and I am thankful that these dogs are safe now. The dark and sinister world of dog fighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world”

Police ask anyone who has any information about this case to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 443-3047.

